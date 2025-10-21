Sign up
Photo 1298
Peeping through the kitchen window…
Hey mom do you fancy coming ro the job today… and bring today’s orders? Ooo Love to darling… see you in 30mins
Off I go with some teeny tiny boxes full of beautiful cupboard handles, knobs and more.
Fortunately there’s a lift small & working, it’s a long way up….
Todays the last day, it will be finished this evening.
Wow it’s beautiful… my goodness my son is clever.
Standing looking out of the window is my first shot…. A beautiful view …the roofs of Paris.
"I would stand and look out over the roofs of Paris and think, 'Do not worry. You have always written before and you will write now."
Ernest Hemingway's (July 21, 1899 – July 2, 1961)
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2074
photos
139
followers
111
following
Neil
ace
Fantastic view while to do the washing up - so Parisian.
October 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice framing, well spotted
October 21st, 2025
