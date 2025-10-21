Previous
Peeping through the kitchen window… by beverley365
Peeping through the kitchen window…

Hey mom do you fancy coming ro the job today… and bring today’s orders? Ooo Love to darling… see you in 30mins

Off I go with some teeny tiny boxes full of beautiful cupboard handles, knobs and more.

Fortunately there’s a lift small & working, it’s a long way up….

Todays the last day, it will be finished this evening.
Wow it’s beautiful… my goodness my son is clever.
Standing looking out of the window is my first shot…. A beautiful view …the roofs of Paris.

"I would stand and look out over the roofs of Paris and think, 'Do not worry. You have always written before and you will write now."

Ernest Hemingway's (July 21, 1899 – July 2, 1961)
Beverley

Neil ace
Fantastic view while to do the washing up - so Parisian.
October 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice framing, well spotted
October 21st, 2025  
