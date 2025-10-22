Sign up
Better late than never…
Yikes… it feels naughty to be late doing my daily photo…Oops just a little crazy 🤣 busy…
Such a colourful quaint street, fabulous for pedestrians and bikes.
Yesterday was a glorious sunny day and so wonderful to enjoy a little heat & blue skies.
And a double whammy for me to help my son… the client was truly thrilled and couldn’t stop taking photos of the furniture he's made…it’s the chic finishing touches that are spot on.
“Set an example for others to see that you are willing to chase your dreams regardless of age.”
& Repeat… 🙏
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and street scene, such an uplifting narrative :-)
October 22nd, 2025
