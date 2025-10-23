Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1300
It’s a long walk up…& a long walk down…
A charming walk nevertheless, It’s on the fifth floor & passing a few smiley faces as I turned & passed the lift was fun.
It’s what I’d call a gentle staircase the steps are not deep kinda short & Ooo many.
Coming down is an elegant experience whist walking up is not so much.
Why take the stairs mum? the lift is great?
Hmmm.
Well It’s a lift made for two & whilst charming … Ooo I’d rather walk & and stretch my legs.
The corridors had such charm & style…
It’s been a busy week, a fun week however today I’m choosing calm…there’s always a choice.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2077
photos
139
followers
111
following
356% complete
View this month »
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
Latest from all albums
1296
775
1297
776
1298
777
1299
1300
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st October 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close