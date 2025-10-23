Previous
It’s a long walk up…& a long walk down… by beverley365
It’s a long walk up…& a long walk down…

A charming walk nevertheless, It’s on the fifth floor & passing a few smiley faces as I turned & passed the lift was fun.

It’s what I’d call a gentle staircase the steps are not deep kinda short & Ooo many.
Coming down is an elegant experience whist walking up is not so much.

Why take the stairs mum? the lift is great?
Hmmm.
Well It’s a lift made for two & whilst charming … Ooo I’d rather walk & and stretch my legs.

The corridors had such charm & style…

It’s been a busy week, a fun week however today I’m choosing calm…there’s always a choice.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Beverley

