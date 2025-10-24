Sign up
Previous
Photo 1301
Old original iron work still like new… a charming front door
The job is done…I look forward to sharing a few photos of the end result.
I popped by yesterday, a welcoming entrance with lots original details throughout, I heard & saw a few happy girls squeezed in the lift.
How odd I must have look walking up the stairs?
I smiled to myself…
We had sooo.much rain for a good few hours, & although I was on & off the metro and my coat is waterproof I still felt soaked,
On my return home I saw a huge branch of the butterfly tree has snapped off…so it’s hanging around waiting for attention. A little job for me later.
'How Beautiful is the Rain' by William Wordsworth
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2080
photos
139
followers
111
following
356% complete
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
776
1298
777
1299
778
1300
779
1301
Views
15
Comments
5
Album
365
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely details.
October 24th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely front door
October 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice
October 24th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely
October 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
October 24th, 2025
