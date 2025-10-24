Previous
Old original iron work still like new… a charming front door by beverley365
Photo 1301

Old original iron work still like new… a charming front door

The job is done…I look forward to sharing a few photos of the end result.

I popped by yesterday, a welcoming entrance with lots original details throughout, I heard & saw a few happy girls squeezed in the lift.

How odd I must have look walking up the stairs?
I smiled to myself…

We had sooo.much rain for a good few hours, & although I was on & off the metro and my coat is waterproof I still felt soaked,

On my return home I saw a huge branch of the butterfly tree has snapped off…so it’s hanging around waiting for attention. A little job for me later.

'How Beautiful is the Rain' by William Wordsworth
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely details.
October 24th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely front door
October 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice
October 24th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely
October 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
October 24th, 2025  
