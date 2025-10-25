Previous
Hidden away at the end of a courtyard, in a warm atmosphere by beverley365
Photo 1302

Hidden away at the end of a courtyard, in a warm atmosphere

Maison Guillemette opens its first boutique in Nov 2019.
Born into a family of restaurateurs, Guillemette is passionate about her work. Maison Guillemette was born in her studio, in the heart of the emblematic Marais district, with a simple needle and thread. Back then, she made everything herself.

Self-taught, her love of dance and clothing, reinforced by her experience on Rue Cambon at Maison Chanel, led her to imagine her own brand. A charming colourful sight to see just passing by …

You just never know what you might see when peeping through the little door of the grand entrance.

I’m naturally inquisitive…

“The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality. It is enough if one tries merely to comprehend a little of this mystery every day. Never lose a holy curiosity”.

Albert Einstein

25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
356% complete

Boxplayer ace
Looks fascinating
October 25th, 2025  
