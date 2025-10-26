Sign up
Photo 1303
Photo 1303
You can look at a photo for a week & never think of it again…
You can also look at a photo for a second and think about it all your life…. Joan Miro
There is something about this photo, taken in India many moons ago… by our arty friends on their travels.
When the sun shine’s through the window it captures the textures and shapes.
I find myself looking at it for inspiration or just because I’m drawn to it.
“Your mind will always believe everything
you tell it,
Feed it hope, feed it truth, feed it with love”.
A beautiful rainy Sunday morning…
The clocks go forward tonight…s
pring forward…fall back
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2084
photos
138
followers
97
following
356% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th October 2025 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderful texture and lighting
October 26th, 2025
