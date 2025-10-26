Previous
You can look at a photo for a week & never think of it again…

You can also look at a photo for a second and think about it all your life…. Joan Miro

There is something about this photo, taken in India many moons ago… by our arty friends on their travels.

When the sun shine’s through the window it captures the textures and shapes.
I find myself looking at it for inspiration or just because I’m drawn to it.

“Your mind will always believe everything
you tell it,
Feed it hope, feed it truth, feed it with love”.

A beautiful rainy Sunday morning…

The clocks go forward tonight…s
pring forward…fall back

26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
October 26th, 2025  
