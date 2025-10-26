You can look at a photo for a week & never think of it again…

You can also look at a photo for a second and think about it all your life…. Joan Miro



There is something about this photo, taken in India many moons ago… by our arty friends on their travels.



When the sun shine’s through the window it captures the textures and shapes.

I find myself looking at it for inspiration or just because I’m drawn to it.



“Your mind will always believe everything

you tell it,

Feed it hope, feed it truth, feed it with love”.



A beautiful rainy Sunday morning…



The clocks go forward tonight…s

pring forward…fall back



