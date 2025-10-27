Previous
I stood in the middle… no cars…no rush by beverley365
Photo 1304

I stood in the middle… no cars…no rush

There’s something wonderful about seeing no cars queueing stationary, maybe just a lucky moment… & a sense of freedom.

The detail on the beautiful old building is very beautiful.

A new week begins… I have a few fun things happening this week.

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step." — Lao Tzu
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Have a lovely week ahead. I can feel your excitement!
October 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great photo opportunity.
October 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
I love photos that you look into and this one is perfect.
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact