Previous
Photo 1304
I stood in the middle… no cars…no rush
There’s something wonderful about seeing no cars queueing stationary, maybe just a lucky moment… & a sense of freedom.
The detail on the beautiful old building is very beautiful.
A new week begins… I have a few fun things happening this week.
"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step." — Lao Tzu
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Have a lovely week ahead. I can feel your excitement!
October 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great photo opportunity.
October 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
I love photos that you look into and this one is perfect.
October 27th, 2025
