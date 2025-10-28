Previous
Healthy deliciousness on a chilly day… comfort food. by beverley365
Photo 1305

Healthy deliciousness on a chilly day… comfort food.

Simple and flavourful…with a little kick of herbs & spices. I love cooking I’ve always found it soo therapeutic. My son & girlfriend loved it too.

I’m leaving on a jet plane 🎶 I love this song…
A week in the sunshine… a surprise visit for a birthday girl.

It will be a big challenge to continue my sugar free life… but I will.

I leave in the morning.

“Your birthday is the first day of another 365-day journey. Be the shining thread in the beautiful tapestry of the world to make this year the best ever dance & dance some more…“Be happy!

Today is the day you were brought into this world to be a blessing and inspiration to the people around you! You are a beautiful person!
( needs a little tweaking and humour).

28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure looks delicious! I share the birthday with your lucky friend and love your wonderful words. Have a great time together :-)
October 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact