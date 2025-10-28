Healthy deliciousness on a chilly day… comfort food.

Simple and flavourful…with a little kick of herbs & spices. I love cooking I’ve always found it soo therapeutic. My son & girlfriend loved it too.



I’m leaving on a jet plane 🎶 I love this song…

A week in the sunshine… a surprise visit for a birthday girl.



It will be a big challenge to continue my sugar free life… but I will.



I leave in the morning.



“Your birthday is the first day of another 365-day journey. Be the shining thread in the beautiful tapestry of the world to make this year the best ever dance & dance some more…“Be happy!



Today is the day you were brought into this world to be a blessing and inspiration to the people around you! You are a beautiful person!

( needs a little tweaking and humour).



