Photo 1310
Friends peacefully enjoying the sunset…
Togetherness, calmness with a lot fun.
Really cool to see people enjoying the moment.
I’m enjoying revisiting some of my favourite spots… after years of taking photos of sunrise & sunsets…. On dot my fabulous old Camera… I’m now fascinated at the results from my iPhone.
Oh boy I’ve enjoyed walking once again in my father’s footsteps.
"In any given moment we have two options: to step forward into growth or step back into safety." Abraham Maslow
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2098
photos
139
followers
102
following
358% complete
