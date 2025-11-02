Friends peacefully enjoying the sunset…

Togetherness, calmness with a lot fun.

Really cool to see people enjoying the moment.



I’m enjoying revisiting some of my favourite spots… after years of taking photos of sunrise & sunsets…. On dot my fabulous old Camera… I’m now fascinated at the results from my iPhone.



Oh boy I’ve enjoyed walking once again in my father’s footsteps.



"In any given moment we have two options: to step forward into growth or step back into safety." Abraham Maslow