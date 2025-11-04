Previous
Every sunset is unique… by beverley365
Every sunset is unique…

It’s been beautiful breathing in the sea air and simply being….of course sunrise will always my favourite breathing in the new day…new beginning’s.

So much fun & silliness… lovely times shared…
Ooo such a wonderful time listening.

“Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” Dalai Lama“
Beverley

Diana ace
A wonderful capture to go with your lovely narrative and quote.
November 4th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful sunset
November 4th, 2025  
