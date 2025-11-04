Sign up
Previous
Photo 1312
Every sunset is unique…
It’s been beautiful breathing in the sea air and simply being….of course sunrise will always my favourite breathing in the new day…new beginning’s.
So much fun & silliness… lovely times shared…
Ooo such a wonderful time listening.
“Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” Dalai Lama“
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2102
photos
139
followers
101
following
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture to go with your lovely narrative and quote.
November 4th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Beautiful sunset
November 4th, 2025
