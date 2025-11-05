Previous
Warm stillness… such a beautiful heart warming sunset. by beverley365
Warm stillness… such a beautiful heart warming sunset.

Last nights walk along the coast was warm with a chill in the air… the colours of sunset were mysteriously beautiful… the beaver new moon bold & bright behind me.

It has been a wonderful week staying with friends… this evening I fly back to Paris.with my heart full of memories new & old my weeks journal full.

“Every moment is a fresh beginning.”
T.S. Eliot


