Previous
Photo 1313
Warm stillness… such a beautiful heart warming sunset.
Last nights walk along the coast was warm with a chill in the air… the colours of sunset were mysteriously beautiful… the beaver new moon bold & bright behind me.
It has been a wonderful week staying with friends… this evening I fly back to Paris.with my heart full of memories new & old my weeks journal full.
“Every moment is a fresh beginning.”
T.S. Eliot
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kate A 🇦🇺
Gorgeous
November 5th, 2025
