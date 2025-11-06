Previous
Enjoying the moment… by beverley365
Enjoying the moment…

As I turned to walk back… seeing the people enjoying the moment I sat on a rock to take this photo…

I didn’t realise how dark it was but I kind of like the feeling of energy.
I’m feeling blessed and sun-kissed with salty hair.


6th November 2025

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
such a magical setting and fabulous vibe.
November 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours and silhouettes.
November 6th, 2025  
