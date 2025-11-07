Sign up
Previous
Photo 1315
High in the mountains…
Visiting sharing & laughing… spending time listening to the stories of the past and breathing in the pure air… A very special evening.
“Better three hours too soon than one minute too late.” - William Shakespeare
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
5
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2108
photos
138
followers
102
following
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful setting albeit a bit small ;-)
November 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo now this is a bit small? Ooops. It was a fascinating evening listening to the elders
November 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
November 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely thumbnail
November 7th, 2025
Brian
ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2025
