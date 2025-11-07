Previous
High in the mountains… by beverley365
Photo 1315

High in the mountains…

Visiting sharing & laughing… spending time listening to the stories of the past and breathing in the pure air… A very special evening.

“Better three hours too soon than one minute too late.” - William Shakespeare
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful setting albeit a bit small ;-)
November 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo now this is a bit small? Ooops. It was a fascinating evening listening to the elders
November 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
November 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely thumbnail
November 7th, 2025  
Brian ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact