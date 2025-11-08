Previous
Hey mom…. Darling I’m on my way by beverley365
Hey mom…. Darling I’m on my way

I’m thrilled to be back in Paris… home is where my sons are.

A delivery arrived & off I go… the opening of the museum is very soon.
I get to have a peep at my son’s work. Strict rules of no photos… which I totally respect.

There’s an energy, an ambiance of aliveness striding through Paris, the metro is busy… all heads down on their mobiles… I journal leaning against the door… & again have my photo taken… I love writing…pen & paper

A beautiful chilly Saturday morning… Cherish the blessing of a new day 😃

JackieR ace
What a brilliant capture!
November 8th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I like the movement of the cars
November 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great street scene.
November 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love writing with pen and paper too. Seems to be almost a lost art these days. I like the movement and life in this.
November 8th, 2025  
