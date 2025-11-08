Hey mom…. Darling I’m on my way

I’m thrilled to be back in Paris… home is where my sons are.



A delivery arrived & off I go… the opening of the museum is very soon.

I get to have a peep at my son’s work. Strict rules of no photos… which I totally respect.



There’s an energy, an ambiance of aliveness striding through Paris, the metro is busy… all heads down on their mobiles… I journal leaning against the door… & again have my photo taken… I love writing…pen & paper



A beautiful chilly Saturday morning… Cherish the blessing of a new day 😃



