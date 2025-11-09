Previous
Speedy walking over bridge there’s a feeling of calm… by beverley365
Photo 1317

Speedy walking over bridge there’s a feeling of calm…

I took photos of my walk back to the metro…
Spontaneity brings a feeling excitement & fun
a feeling of being needed… I this is a good feeling.

. “Once upon a time in Paris.” …
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact