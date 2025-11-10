Sign up
Previous
Photo 1318
Straight ahead turn left…left again & right
People are forever asking me for directions…& honestly I like it.. I’ve met some lovely people…
this evening I was whizzing about was no exception.
It appears to be a quiet moment in this photo but it was a gloriously busy evening.
We’ll always have Paris.” – Humphrey Bogart
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2114
photos
138
followers
102
following
361% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th November 2025 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, good that you know your way around.
November 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful building. I love the golden glow and the repetition of the lights
November 10th, 2025
Christina
ace
Beautiful leading line with the light and shadows
November 10th, 2025
