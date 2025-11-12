Sign up
Previous
Photo 1320
I could feel the romance in the air…
Ooo beautiful scenes that may seem to date from another lifetime to some…but it's time to remember why Paris is nicknamed the City of Light!…. I’m loving these Magical night strolls…
It’s a sunny morning yippee… a lovely fresh walk to get my ducks in a row 😃.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th November 2025 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lighting.
November 12th, 2025
