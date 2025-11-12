Previous
I could feel the romance in the air… by beverley365
I could feel the romance in the air…

Ooo beautiful scenes that may seem to date from another lifetime to some…but it's time to remember why Paris is nicknamed the City of Light!…. I’m loving these Magical night strolls…

It’s a sunny morning yippee… a lovely fresh walk to get my ducks in a row 😃.
Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lighting.
November 12th, 2025  
