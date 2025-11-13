It always makes me smile…anytime day or night

In the snow, rain or sunshine… it’s truly magnificent. I remember when it opened…



An interesting read I discovered last night:

‘In many ways, the history of the Louvre is the history of France, from the era of monarchs and the temples they built to their power to the radical ambitions of the French Revolution and Paris Commune. While many of the millions of tourists now flocking back to Paris will gawk at the architecture of the Louvre and its rich cultural offerings, an eye should also be turned to the history of this area of the French capital and the Tuileries, Paris’s missing palace; the disappearance of which marked the birth of the modern Louvre.”



“The stones of the Louvre whisper tales of kings and queens, of battles and triumphs, long before they cradled the world’s most beautiful art.”