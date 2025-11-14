Previous
In its full glory… by beverley365
Photo 1322

In its full glory…

Apart from the occasional motorbike all you can hear is a calm buzz of excitement from people…just like me in awe of the magnificence light & wonderment.

A phone call from my son, meeting up with him and then walking back… Ooo these few hours were sooo wonderfull.

“There is but one Paris, and however hard living may be here, and if it became worse and harder even — the French air clears up the brain and does good — a world of good.”
Vincent Van Gogh
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
362% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this iconic scene.
November 14th, 2025  
