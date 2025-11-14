In its full glory…

Apart from the occasional motorbike all you can hear is a calm buzz of excitement from people…just like me in awe of the magnificence light & wonderment.



A phone call from my son, meeting up with him and then walking back… Ooo these few hours were sooo wonderfull.



“There is but one Paris, and however hard living may be here, and if it became worse and harder even — the French air clears up the brain and does good — a world of good.”

Vincent Van Gogh