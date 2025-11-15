Previous
Through the archway turn right and the metros in front of you… by beverley365
Through the archway turn right and the metros in front of you…

I was stood patiently waiting for a bike or motorbike to whizz by and yippee!

Looking at the photo now it appears quiet yet it felt crowded as I stopped.

I stopped and looked up to my right & what a beautiful moment… a charming moment.
Next photo tells the story.

Paris with its golden lights of street lanterns & buildings glowing… its art and beauty, but also with its tragic love stories and entangled history. The pompous lavishness of the grand buildings archways & boulevards, expensive storefronts,
but also the unmissable poverty visible on every corner.

I looove wandering around, living in a bubble of positivity & gratitude, above all I love taking copious photos everyday.
15th November 2025

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Babs ace
What a great shot, I love the ghost rider
November 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely street shot.
November 15th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
That's great.
November 15th, 2025  
Brian ace
Well captured
November 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot, I love your ghost rider 😅
November 15th, 2025  
