Through the archway turn right and the metros in front of you…
I was stood patiently waiting for a bike or motorbike to whizz by and yippee!
Looking at the photo now it appears quiet yet it felt crowded as I stopped.
I stopped and looked up to my right & what a beautiful moment… a charming moment.
Next photo tells the story.
Paris with its golden lights of street lanterns & buildings glowing… its art and beauty, but also with its tragic love stories and entangled history. The pompous lavishness of the grand buildings archways & boulevards, expensive storefronts,
but also the unmissable poverty visible on every corner.
I looove wandering around, living in a bubble of positivity & gratitude, above all I love taking copious photos everyday.