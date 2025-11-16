Sign up
Previous
Photo 1324
Yesterday was full of surprises…off i go to discover…
I’m on route to an exhibition that i’m very excited to visit. Saturdays are made for playing and having me time… for me this will be a blast 😃
It’s a wrap up warm day it’s a very chilly grey morning so I’m glad I have my favourite waterproof coat.
“Wisdom comes with winters.” – Oscar Wilde
I’m going to be very wise 😁
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
