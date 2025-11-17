Previous
Perfume sculpture of the invisible… by beverley365
Photo 1325

Perfume sculpture of the invisible…

discovering 30yrs of Francis Kurkdjian’s creations.

Walking into this room was like breathing in the air of my old rose garden…

A gilded rose frieze… on loan from the Queen's beloved Méridienne Room in Versailles,
the rose bouquet scent permeating the air Maison Francis Kurkdjian's ode to femininity.

“Nothing brings to life again a forgotten memory like fragrance”.
Christopher Poindexter
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Beverley

Diana ace
I love this beautiful creation, well captured Beverley.
November 17th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very interesting creation
November 17th, 2025  
