Previous
Photo 1325
Perfume sculpture of the invisible…
discovering 30yrs of Francis Kurkdjian’s creations.
Walking into this room was like breathing in the air of my old rose garden…
A gilded rose frieze… on loan from the Queen's beloved Méridienne Room in Versailles,
the rose bouquet scent permeating the air Maison Francis Kurkdjian's ode to femininity.
“Nothing brings to life again a forgotten memory like fragrance”.
Christopher Poindexter
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2128
photos
138
followers
105
following
363% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
15th November 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love this beautiful creation, well captured Beverley.
November 17th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very interesting creation
November 17th, 2025
