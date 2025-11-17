Perfume sculpture of the invisible…

discovering 30yrs of Francis Kurkdjian’s creations.



Walking into this room was like breathing in the air of my old rose garden…



A gilded rose frieze… on loan from the Queen's beloved Méridienne Room in Versailles,

the rose bouquet scent permeating the air Maison Francis Kurkdjian's ode to femininity.



“Nothing brings to life again a forgotten memory like fragrance”.

Christopher Poindexter

