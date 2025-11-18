1697 "l'habit de perfumeur" - the perfumers attire

Imagine a man a fragrance peddler.

He wears a hat of distinction with feathers galore…he is carrying a bag made of alligator skin containing an apron with 300 fragrance sample tubes and raw materials, spread out on human hair believing that the hair had the power to keep the perfumes alive through his olfactive journey around the globe…



Over the last centuries, the role of the perfumer or the apothecary has often been associated with that of a "traveling shaman", someone who stands between man and the nature spirits. Vegetal, animal or woody notes constitute the parts of a coherent and holistic whole that incarnates the sprits of each and all individuals.



They would stay in the same place for a while, only to pack up and go travelling again to hunt for scents and conquer new olfactory trails to be able to formulate the strangest and most intoxicating olfactory treasures.



Wonderful to discover this history how lucky we are to have Google to share knowledge within a click?



My old encyclopaedias Brittanica seem a distant memory & oh so time consuming…