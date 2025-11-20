Sign up
Previous
Photo 1328
When the Perfume leaves it’s bubble…
Being early has it’s advantages, an element of calm… simply just wandering…breathing in the gentle light fragrances & seeing… the wonderment of change.
The idea of bringing scent into art is part of history that began with the avant-garde artists of the early 20th century.
Perfumes have a special kind of magic.
They are more than just a scent…they capture our imagination and dreams as well as our memories.
“I felt something so intense I could only express it in perfume.” – Jacques Guerlain.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2133
photos
138
followers
105
following
363% complete
View this month »
