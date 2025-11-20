Previous
When the Perfume leaves it’s bubble… by beverley365
Photo 1328

When the Perfume leaves it’s bubble…

Being early has it’s advantages, an element of calm… simply just wandering…breathing in the gentle light fragrances & seeing… the wonderment of change.

The idea of bringing scent into art is part of history that began with the avant-garde artists of the early 20th century.

Perfumes have a special kind of magic.
They are more than just a scent…they capture our imagination and dreams as well as our memories.

“I felt something so intense I could only express it in perfume.” – Jacques Guerlain.
Beverley

