Previous
Landscape in a bottle…. Thousands Kilometers Landscape, 2025 WAN LIYA by beverley365
Photo 1329

Landscape in a bottle…. Thousands Kilometers Landscape, 2025 WAN LIYA

Beautiful porcelain pieces…

So, an 11.915-meter installation features blue and white porcelain that was hand-painted by Chinese ceramicist Wan Liya,
who recreated the shapes of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's fragrance bottles and products.

This piece was inspired by Wang Ximeng's famous hand scroll, One Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains (1113), which is housed in Beijing's Palace Museum.

Playing between ancient art, the maison purfume objects & bold contemporary art.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
364% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
what a stunning capture of these gorgeous bottles and shapes! I love the Chinese patterns and blue on white.
November 21st, 2025  
Annie D ace
they are beautiful :)
November 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
They are beautiful
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact