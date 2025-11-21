Landscape in a bottle…. Thousands Kilometers Landscape, 2025 WAN LIYA

Beautiful porcelain pieces…



So, an 11.915-meter installation features blue and white porcelain that was hand-painted by Chinese ceramicist Wan Liya,

who recreated the shapes of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's fragrance bottles and products.



This piece was inspired by Wang Ximeng's famous hand scroll, One Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains (1113), which is housed in Beijing's Palace Museum.



Playing between ancient art, the maison purfume objects & bold contemporary art.