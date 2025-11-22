Previous
by beverley365
Photo 1330

"Above all, fragrance is a collection of scents & in the same way a painter would use colours
a musician plays notes, or a writer will write words.
Fragrance creates ‘a fragrant moment in time’

It was a lovely exhibition…
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
364% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact