Previous
It’s always so heartwarming when Cat pops by… by beverley365
Photo 1334

It’s always so heartwarming when Cat pops by…

Shes loves cuddles and wondering around the garden, fortunately shes with lovely families and well loved…in what I call the party house.

Ironically as I write this shes just popped by…
morning cuddle time…

“Time spent with cats is never wasted.” Sigmund Freud.
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
365% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
November 26th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love this, I love cats! Wish I wasn't allergic to them. They are magical, wonderful creatures.
November 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
She looks so friendly
November 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact