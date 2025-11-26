Sign up
Previous
Photo 1334
It’s always so heartwarming when Cat pops by…
Shes loves cuddles and wondering around the garden, fortunately shes with lovely families and well loved…in what I call the party house.
Ironically as I write this shes just popped by…
morning cuddle time…
“Time spent with cats is never wasted.” Sigmund Freud.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2146
photos
138
followers
105
following
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
November 26th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love this, I love cats! Wish I wasn't allergic to them. They are magical, wonderful creatures.
November 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
She looks so friendly
November 26th, 2025
