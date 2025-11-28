Previous
Afternoon tea…. A moment of ah ha by beverley365
Afternoon tea…. A moment of ah ha

Whilst I was out & about yesterday… I took no photos… on purpose. So on returning home having a catch up - listening, thinking & helping ‘ this shot made me smile.

It is surprisingly cold with constant heavy rain
& while stand in the garden drinking my coffee… visualising the sunshine…. this morning is probably the last time. 🤣

28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Wylie ace
we used to call them Gym boots, but now they have fancy names!
November 28th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Perfect buddies ;)
November 28th, 2025  
