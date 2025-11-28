Sign up
Previous
Photo 1336
Afternoon tea…. A moment of ah ha
Whilst I was out & about yesterday… I took no photos… on purpose. So on returning home having a catch up - listening, thinking & helping ‘ this shot made me smile.
It is surprisingly cold with constant heavy rain
& while stand in the garden drinking my coffee… visualising the sunshine…. this morning is probably the last time. 🤣
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2149
photos
138
followers
105
following
366% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th November 2025 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
we used to call them Gym boots, but now they have fancy names!
November 28th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Perfect buddies ;)
November 28th, 2025
