Do what you love… by beverley365
Do what you love…

My son thankfully is coming to the end of this massive project in Paris…

I was thrilled to receive this photo of him last night…

The great Steve Jobs put it like this "The only way to do great work is to love what you do.”
I couldn’t agree more…
wonderful words & sooo true…a little advice from the heart…
“You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal.
Instead… pursue the things you love doing, and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you.”
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
366% complete

