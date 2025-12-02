Previous
How the world has changed… by beverley365
Photo 1340

How the world has changed…

Absolutely ginormous and fabulous… I popped a few fairy lights on it yesterday… got my coffee and looked at it… It’s oh soo old & I love it.

I need to add a few more hearts as the decadesa have rolled by.

A chilly cold 2nd of December… 8 feels like 5
Beverley

Wylie ace
Are they all your travels? I don't see Down Under on there yet!
December 2nd, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
Oh yes, the world is huge. Travelling it is a great adventure.
December 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Love the hearts. You didn’t leave your heart in the UK?
December 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
