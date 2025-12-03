Previous
Days of fun & laughter… by beverley365
Photo 1341

Days of fun & laughter…

It’s both inspiring & uplifting to share time with people who love art & creativity…
This beautiful dog had a long & fun life.
I adore this…

Very early wake up for me this morning, I’m going to the country on an adventure with beautiful Camila… it’s an hour from Paris.

To breathe the country air… will be so welcome.

Old fashioned things like ‘fresh air & no sunshine are hard to beat… wooly hat & gloves ready 😃

3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
367% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful painting. I love the color. Enjoy the country.
December 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact