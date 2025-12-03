Days of fun & laughter…

It’s both inspiring & uplifting to share time with people who love art & creativity…

This beautiful dog had a long & fun life.

I adore this…



Very early wake up for me this morning, I’m going to the country on an adventure with beautiful Camila… it’s an hour from Paris.



To breathe the country air… will be so welcome.



Old fashioned things like ‘fresh air & no sunshine are hard to beat… wooly hat & gloves ready 😃



