Previous
Photo 1341
Days of fun & laughter…
It’s both inspiring & uplifting to share time with people who love art & creativity…
This beautiful dog had a long & fun life.
I adore this…
Very early wake up for me this morning, I’m going to the country on an adventure with beautiful Camila… it’s an hour from Paris.
To breathe the country air… will be so welcome.
Old fashioned things like ‘fresh air & no sunshine are hard to beat… wooly hat & gloves ready 😃
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful painting. I love the color. Enjoy the country.
December 3rd, 2025
