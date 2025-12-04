Hiding at the bottom of the drawer…

Not my friends art… but I really like it…the flow of colours, the hovering light and the feeling tranquility.



Which is exactly how I feel this morning…after our trip to the country… Ooo I’m savouring the silence… not a vehicle passed by not even a bike. The distant sound from a few sheep & goats playing was a delight.



We took the fast train there & slow train back

just under an hour.



Gosh it felt good…breathing in the country air and striding through the fields.



"Art is to console those who are broken by life.” “If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere.” Vincent Van Gogh