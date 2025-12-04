Previous
Hiding at the bottom of the drawer… by beverley365
Hiding at the bottom of the drawer…

Not my friends art… but I really like it…the flow of colours, the hovering light and the feeling tranquility.

Which is exactly how I feel this morning…after our trip to the country… Ooo I’m savouring the silence… not a vehicle passed by not even a bike. The distant sound from a few sheep & goats playing was a delight.

We took the fast train there & slow train back
just under an hour.

Gosh it felt good…breathing in the country air and striding through the fields.

"Art is to console those who are broken by life.” “If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere.” Vincent Van Gogh
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Beverley

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
The water is particularly lovely in this painting. Ooooh, I could dream of a place where the roar of traffic that passes my home day and night is not there.....I crave silence.
December 4th, 2025  
