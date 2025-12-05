Art is a flash of love…

Previous
I’m happily coming to the end of my challenge, Ooo I’m so happy. I’m having a very relaxed day today,.. it’s been a great week…a busy week. I intend to spend most of it on my yoga mat.

The sunshine is glorious! I popped out just now to breathe it in… boy it’s chilly… Google says
today is 3” feels like 1”…

Yippee a wooly hat day….Well we’ve got to be positive…😃
Beverley

Photo Details

