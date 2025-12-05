Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1343
Art is a flash of love…
I’m happily coming to the end of my challenge, Ooo I’m so happy. I’m having a very relaxed day today,.. it’s been a great week…a busy week. I intend to spend most of it on my yoga mat.
The sunshine is glorious! I popped out just now to breathe it in… boy it’s chilly… Google says
today is 3” feels like 1”…
Yippee a wooly hat day….Well we’ve got to be positive…😃
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2163
photos
139
followers
107
following
367% complete
View this month »
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
Latest from all albums
1339
818
1340
819
1341
820
1342
1343
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th December 2025 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close