Music & Art go together like ‘the old grey whistle test’ in the 1970’s

Album covers were amazing pieces of art

So beautiful & harmonious… starting day dreams of creativity & thinking within us.

Thinking about the time a song touches your soul, or when an image talks to you without words…



Feelings not only touch our hearts but also get our brains going…brings back wonderful memories.. makes us think in new ways… this is where creativity begins… & a whole lot of day dreaming…



“Music and art are the guiding lights of the world” Pablo Picasso