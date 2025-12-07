Previous
A ‘simple umbrella’ as he was asked by Baron by beverley365
Photo 1345

A ‘simple umbrella’ as he was asked by Baron

Haussmann to build it.

I stood in awe the first time I visited here, it is an incredible sight.

Briefly - Its given name, ‘Canopée’ (canopy), defines the building’s character well.
It is in fact a large metallic roof 500 meters in length. The gently undulating cover rises to meet the height (24 meters) of the neighbouring blocks, stretching between two side wings to generate a large interior space that opens up to the busy Place du Châtelet.

A very clever automatic opening & closing system …

It’s been raining for a good few hours… I spied puddles when I opened the shutters… it’s set for the day & honestly… I’m happy as I’m going to have a fun day doing various fun things.

I love that earthy smell when rain hits the ground…
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year…
368% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting looking structure.
December 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
December 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful structure love the silhouettes of the people fav
December 7th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful structure
December 7th, 2025  
