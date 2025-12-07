A ‘simple umbrella’ as he was asked by Baron

Haussmann to build it.



I stood in awe the first time I visited here, it is an incredible sight.



Briefly - Its given name, ‘Canopée’ (canopy), defines the building’s character well.

It is in fact a large metallic roof 500 meters in length. The gently undulating cover rises to meet the height (24 meters) of the neighbouring blocks, stretching between two side wings to generate a large interior space that opens up to the busy Place du Châtelet.



A very clever automatic opening & closing system …



It’s been raining for a good few hours… I spied puddles when I opened the shutters… it’s set for the day & honestly… I’m happy as I’m going to have a fun day doing various fun things.



I love that earthy smell when rain hits the ground…

