Pop Mart…a colourful whiz bang…oh boy it's… its colourful
Pop Mart…a colourful whiz bang…oh boy it’s… its colourful

Basically Pop mart is a cultural & entertainment company focused on creating artistic toys and collectibles… exclusive new releases & rare collectible figurines...

Born in Beijing in 2010, Pop Mart started as a small retailer selling designer toys before breaking into a global shock. Their secret weapon is the blind box — a tiny mystery package where customers don't know which toy it's containing until after they've bought and opened the box.

“Useless”But Priceless: The Founder’s Philosophy…

Wang Ning, 38, CEO & creator of Pop Mart is now one of China's youngest top10 billionaires, with a net worth of $22.7 billion.

So much more than just toys…

Whilst enjoying standing in the shop pretty much in awe of the buzz & excitement… I was welcomed & offered a coffee…delish & whilst I didn’t buy anything the staff were telling me all about the collections…
would I revisit? Yes! It was soo fun. there’s an exciting energy, the staff happily playing with the toys… a shop filled with a sheer wonderment.

Currently 571 stores worldwide… 2,597 roboshops in 18 countries globally.
Ooo robo-shops? I think another visit is needed. 😃🤣
