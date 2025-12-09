Pop Mart…a colourful whiz bang…oh boy it’s… its colourful

Basically Pop mart is a cultural & entertainment company focused on creating artistic toys and collectibles… exclusive new releases & rare collectible figurines...



Born in Beijing in 2010, Pop Mart started as a small retailer selling designer toys before breaking into a global shock. Their secret weapon is the blind box — a tiny mystery package where customers don't know which toy it's containing until after they've bought and opened the box.



“Useless”But Priceless: The Founder’s Philosophy…



Wang Ning, 38, CEO & creator of Pop Mart is now one of China's youngest top10 billionaires, with a net worth of $22.7 billion.



So much more than just toys…



Whilst enjoying standing in the shop pretty much in awe of the buzz & excitement… I was welcomed & offered a coffee…delish & whilst I didn’t buy anything the staff were telling me all about the collections…

would I revisit? Yes! It was soo fun. there’s an exciting energy, the staff happily playing with the toys… a shop filled with a sheer wonderment.



Currently 571 stores worldwide… 2,597 roboshops in 18 countries globally.

Ooo robo-shops? I think another visit is needed. 😃🤣

