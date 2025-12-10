A fascinating sculpted beehive

I had a few questions yesterday which was really lovely… about this building & sculpture so…



I always look up at the astonishing sculpted beehive…. formerly a honey merchant's stall.

Ooo transported to another time, when stalls and artisans animated the streets of Paris.



It’s a traditional straw beehive, carved out of stone, offers an authentic spectacle. The bees, almost larger than life, seem to emerge from the hive, creating a picturesque scene that contrasts with the hustle and bustle of the Halles district.



The building itself, a classic ashlar production built around 1850, bears witness to this bygone era.



Also the superb tile's in shades of blue. although more recent, date from 1940 and add an artistic touch to the scene…even though their dilapidated state in some places,



I wonder how many people see it as they walk by…



“In wonder is the beginning of philosophy,"

wrote Aristotle



