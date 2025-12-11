The new & the old…a futuristic sight

My final capture of the ‘Canopy Les Halles Paris’



a futuristic glass wave of architecture, cleverly bridges the old and the new. It’s a bit overwhelming when you first see it,



I was crouched by the railings taking a couple of photos…just above the escalators the focus being the roof.



Around les halles the streets are a buzz with life,

while Centre Pompidou just a short walk away & the beautiful Bourse de Commerce, now home to the Pinault Collection of modern art in the opposite direction, with gardens in between.



Love it or loathe it… it’s a truly amazing shoppers delight.