The new & the old…a futuristic sight by beverley365
Photo 1349

The new & the old…a futuristic sight

My final capture of the ‘Canopy Les Halles Paris’

a futuristic glass wave of architecture, cleverly bridges the old and the new. It’s a bit overwhelming when you first see it,

I was crouched by the railings taking a couple of photos…just above the escalators the focus being the roof.

Around les halles the streets are a buzz with life,
while Centre Pompidou just a short walk away & the beautiful Bourse de Commerce, now home to the Pinault Collection of modern art in the opposite direction, with gardens in between.

Love it or loathe it… it’s a truly amazing shoppers delight.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
both the tree and the building are quite amazing.
December 11th, 2025  
