Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1350
Sporty paintings decorate the wall…
A tribute to the Belgian athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics…
in Paris, France
26 July 2024 – 11 August 2024
Competitors
165 (83 men and 82 women) in 21 sports
Flag bearers (opening)
Jérôme Guéry & Emma Meesseman
Flag bearer (closing)
Nafissatou Thiam
Medals. Gold 1. Silver 3 bronze 5
Ranked 25th
A smile for 365ers from Belgium…
It’s amazing what you can discover… & with a tap on the iPad the history appears…
“Take care of your body it’s the only place to live”
Jim Rohn
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2177
photos
140
followers
108
following
369% complete
View this month »
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
Latest from all albums
1346
1347
825
826
1348
827
1349
1350
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th December 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close