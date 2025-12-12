Previous
Sporty paintings decorate the wall… by beverley365
Photo 1350

Sporty paintings decorate the wall…

A tribute to the Belgian athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics…

in Paris, France
26 July 2024 – 11 August 2024
Competitors
165 (83 men and 82 women) in 21 sports
Flag bearers (opening)
Jérôme Guéry & Emma Meesseman
Flag bearer (closing)
Nafissatou Thiam

Medals. Gold 1. Silver 3 bronze 5
Ranked 25th

A smile for 365ers from Belgium…

It’s amazing what you can discover… & with a tap on the iPad the history appears…

“Take care of your body it’s the only place to live”
Jim Rohn
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
369% complete

