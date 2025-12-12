Sporty paintings decorate the wall…

A tribute to the Belgian athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics…



in Paris, France

26 July 2024 – 11 August 2024

Competitors

165 (83 men and 82 women) in 21 sports

Flag bearers (opening)

Jérôme Guéry & Emma Meesseman

Flag bearer (closing)

Nafissatou Thiam



Medals. Gold 1. Silver 3 bronze 5

Ranked 25th



A smile for 365ers from Belgium…



It’s amazing what you can discover… & with a tap on the iPad the history appears…



“Take care of your body it’s the only place to live”

Jim Rohn

