Light at the end of the road… by beverley365
Photo 1354

Light at the end of the road…

The Christmas markets are charming…
with handmade gifts, some wonderful hand crafted toys, artists at work happy customers are full of things to eat and drink.
Breathing in the fragrance of lavender… I love it!

Hot mulled wine, gaufres waffles, sweet crepes some wonderfull patisserie and of course charcuterie…
Hot chocolate & warm buttery croissants,
fresh from the oven,
Ooo steam rising into the cold like a whispered spell. deliciousness galore.

There is a relaxed feeling of joy…smiles …enjoyment.

16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
370% complete

Yao RL ace
a lovely place to get some Christmas gift.
December 16th, 2025  
Wylie ace
lovely street shot
December 16th, 2025  
