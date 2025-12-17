Ooo an enchanting experience…

theres a magical glow as everyone prepares for the holiday season. From festive lights to seasonal treats…



bottom left is all about ‘book marks’… sold brass glowing in the fairy lights. Fascinating to see.



Bottom right - Paris artwork…beautiful sketch’s

& Watercolours. With a couple of artists at work creating wonderful memories.

A very beautiful wander around feeling the energy & passion.



When I opened my iPad this quote was waiting…



“A dream you dream alone is only a dream.

A dream you dream together is reality.

John Lennon













