Ooo an enchanting experience… by beverley365
Photo 1355

Ooo an enchanting experience…

theres a magical glow as everyone prepares for the holiday season. From festive lights to seasonal treats…

bottom left is all about ‘book marks’… sold brass glowing in the fairy lights. Fascinating to see.

Bottom right - Paris artwork…beautiful sketch’s
& Watercolours. With a couple of artists at work creating wonderful memories.
A very beautiful wander around feeling the energy & passion.

When I opened my iPad this quote was waiting…

“A dream you dream alone is only a dream.
A dream you dream together is reality.
John Lennon






17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Beverley

beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That looks just fabulous
December 17th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shots. I love the bustling of the shoppers at Christmas!
December 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Festive collage and captures!
December 17th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful collage. Fav. Quite an attendance it seems. The top picture is a winner.
December 17th, 2025  
Zilli~
Lovely
Lovely
December 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
So lovely.
So lovely.
December 17th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous collage.
December 17th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful collage
December 17th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
It looks like a fabulous Christmas market.
December 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an enchanting Christmas market scenes .Beautiful
December 17th, 2025  
