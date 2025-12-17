Sign up
Previous
Photo 1355
Ooo an enchanting experience…
theres a magical glow as everyone prepares for the holiday season. From festive lights to seasonal treats…
bottom left is all about ‘book marks’… sold brass glowing in the fairy lights. Fascinating to see.
Bottom right - Paris artwork…beautiful sketch’s
& Watercolours. With a couple of artists at work creating wonderful memories.
A very beautiful wander around feeling the energy & passion.
When I opened my iPad this quote was waiting…
“A dream you dream alone is only a dream.
A dream you dream together is reality.
John Lennon
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
10
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2188
photos
141
followers
109
following
371% complete
View this month »
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
Latest from all albums
830
1352
831
1353
832
1354
833
1355
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That looks just fabulous
December 17th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shots. I love the bustling of the shoppers at Christmas!
December 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Festive collage and captures!
December 17th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful collage. Fav. Quite an attendance it seems. The top picture is a winner.
December 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
December 17th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous collage.
December 17th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful collage
December 17th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
It looks like a fabulous Christmas market.
December 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an enchanting Christmas market scenes .Beautiful
December 17th, 2025
