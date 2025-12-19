Previous
A lovely welcome as I walk up the stairs… by beverley365
A lovely welcome as I walk up the stairs…

The metro sign on the right & this tree on the left… & straight ahead my first destination!

The buzz & quantity of people is jaw dropping, the atmosphere is happy 😆 & relatively calm.

I’m stood in the heart of Paris… just watching & feeling the atmosphere.
I have half a dozen photos I want to take …

The curtain white in folds, She walks two steps and turns, The curtain still, the light Staggers in her eyes.
The lamps are golden.
Afternoon leans, silently.
She dances in my life.
The white day burns.
Harold Pinter

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely effect.
December 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely angle. Colour and lights all so appealing
December 19th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely
December 19th, 2025  
