Previous
Photo 1358
Upside down… in & out… reflections of Christmas shopping…
I wondered how many people stand patiently to take this photo? I asked the security guards who were smiling at my craziness… I’ve never seen anyone take this photo Madame he said…
Is it ok I asked… of course…just wait a moment
he walked to the front door and slowed the shoppers for a moment … I took this reflection of happy shoppers… going inside out.
The kindness of saying hello… the kindness of a smile. It’s free
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th December 2025 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Clever
December 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love this, very clever shot
December 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. That was kind of the security guard.
December 20th, 2025
