Upside down… in & out… reflections of Christmas shopping…

I wondered how many people stand patiently to take this photo? I asked the security guards who were smiling at my craziness… I’ve never seen anyone take this photo Madame he said…



Is it ok I asked… of course…just wait a moment

he walked to the front door and slowed the shoppers for a moment … I took this reflection of happy shoppers… going inside out.



The kindness of saying hello… the kindness of a smile. It’s free