Upside down… in & out… reflections of Christmas shopping… by beverley365
Upside down… in & out… reflections of Christmas shopping…

I wondered how many people stand patiently to take this photo? I asked the security guards who were smiling at my craziness… I’ve never seen anyone take this photo Madame he said…

Is it ok I asked… of course…just wait a moment
he walked to the front door and slowed the shoppers for a moment … I took this reflection of happy shoppers… going inside out.

The kindness of saying hello… the kindness of a smile. It’s free
Beverley

Boxplayer ace
Clever
December 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love this, very clever shot
December 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. That was kind of the security guard.
December 20th, 2025  
