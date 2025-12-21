Previous
Busy yet calm… people are counting down till Christmas by beverley365
Busy yet calm… people are counting down till Christmas

For me the greatest joy was the blue sky, beautifully uplifting.

Crossing the road the sight is beautiful…
as the old buildings are illuminated with the twinkling lights.

A beautiful simple Christmas tree…
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Jessica Eby ace
lovely colours and lights!
December 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lighting.
December 21st, 2025  
