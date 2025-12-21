Sign up
Previous
Photo 1359
Busy yet calm… people are counting down till Christmas
For me the greatest joy was the blue sky, beautifully uplifting.
Crossing the road the sight is beautiful…
as the old buildings are illuminated with the twinkling lights.
A beautiful simple Christmas tree…
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2196
photos
141
followers
108
following
372% complete
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
834
1356
835
1357
1358
836
837
1359
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th December 2025 5:15pm
Jessica Eby
ace
lovely colours and lights!
December 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lighting.
December 21st, 2025
