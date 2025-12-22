Previous
Standing quietly in all its splendour & glory… by beverley365
Standing quietly in all its splendour & glory…

Look to the centre of the photo to see the Eiffel Tower hiding in the fog… It’s like the top has fallen off.

Taking photos on a very rainy foggy Saturday will be fun I thought. So with a hop skip & a jump my brolly in hand off I went.

Really… not the best idea, however it was
fun-ish…

Wandering through fog, discovering serenity...




22nd December 2025

Beverley

@beverley365
Beverley
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful. The joggers are undeterred!
December 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely even on a foggy day!
December 22nd, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Great shot.
December 22nd, 2025  
