Standing quietly in all its splendour & glory…

Look to the centre of the photo to see the Eiffel Tower hiding in the fog… It’s like the top has fallen off.



Taking photos on a very rainy foggy Saturday will be fun I thought. So with a hop skip & a jump my brolly in hand off I went.



Really… not the best idea, however it was

fun-ish…



Wandering through fog, discovering serenity...









