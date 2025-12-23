Sign up
Photo 1361
Waiting patiently for the traffic lights to turn red…
Whew at last… such a beautiful tree opposite my favourite building.
With a chill in the air & grey sky it’s good to stride fast and get home.
My son is looking forward to some relaxing time & me too…It’ll be fun cooking with Camila… Ooo it’s so wonderful to share this time with them.
it is true what the poets say…
this is the city of love… I’m a dreamer living in a positive bubble…
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
