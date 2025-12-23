Previous
Waiting patiently for the traffic lights to turn red… by beverley365
Waiting patiently for the traffic lights to turn red…

Whew at last… such a beautiful tree opposite my favourite building.
With a chill in the air & grey sky it’s good to stride fast and get home.

My son is looking forward to some relaxing time & me too…It’ll be fun cooking with Camila… Ooo it’s so wonderful to share this time with them.

it is true what the poets say…
this is the city of love… I’m a dreamer living in a positive bubble…
Beverley

