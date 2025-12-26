Time to relax in the winter shadows…

Camila & I had lots of giggles cooking oh my goodness a time consuming complicated recipe… they loved it! Which is lucky as they’ll be eating it for a good few days. Sooo funny
I enjoyed a simple vegetarian version… we missed our Christian lots…
I love cooking, I love seeing my son relax…
today I’m pressing the repeat button ha ha
I peeped outside to feel the weather…
A little chilly brrrr. -2 feels like -5
A brisk stride to the boulangerie…and breathe in the new day.
You don’t have to be great to start but you have to start to be great…