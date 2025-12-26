Time to relax in the winter shadows…

Camila & I had lots of giggles cooking oh my goodness a time consuming complicated recipe… they loved it! Which is lucky as they’ll be eating it for a good few days. Sooo funny

I enjoyed a simple vegetarian version… we missed our Christian lots…



I love cooking, I love seeing my son relax…

today I’m pressing the repeat button ha ha



I peeped outside to feel the weather…

A little chilly brrrr. -2 feels like -5



A brisk stride to the boulangerie…and breathe in the new day.



You don’t have to be great to start but you have to start to be great…