Photo 1365
The fragrance is delightful …. I have always adored Lilies
France sees coldest Christmas Day in 15 years as 'grand froid' takes hold… the headlines this morning. I can confirm it’s pretty chilly 😃
Apart from popping to the postie I’m having a relaxed weekend, I woke up with the motivation to write… yippee! so I will strike while the iron is hot…
Becoming an adult is just realising the magic behind Christmas was your mom all along...
27th December 2025
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
26th December 2025 12:46pm
Jessica Eby
ace
Beautiful photo of beautiful flowers! Merry Christmas, and stay cosy!
December 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lilies.
December 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beauties, I love the quote too.
December 27th, 2025
