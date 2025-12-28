Previous
Ooo deliciousness…. Once you taste it … by beverley365
Photo 1366

Ooo deliciousness…. Once you taste it …

A gift to my son from a lovely client, I opened it yesterday…Oh boy it’s amazing.

Panettone is an Italian type of sweet bread and fruitcake, originally from Milan, Italy, usually prepared and enjoyed for Christmas and New Year

The pastry chef… Tommaso Foglia
A few thoughts about the chef…

I was born in 1990 in Nola to baker parents and grew up in an environment dominated by a love and passion for cooking and leavened products.
My training in the world of fine pastry making began in 2007, when I was given an opportunity in the Michelin-starred kitchen of Don Alfonso 1890.
A passionate cook…

'It's not the time in your life, it's the life in your time'. Bruce Springsteen







28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
374% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh I do like panettone.
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact