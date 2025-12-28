Ooo deliciousness…. Once you taste it …

A gift to my son from a lovely client, I opened it yesterday…Oh boy it’s amazing.



Panettone is an Italian type of sweet bread and fruitcake, originally from Milan, Italy, usually prepared and enjoyed for Christmas and New Year



The pastry chef… Tommaso Foglia

A few thoughts about the chef…



I was born in 1990 in Nola to baker parents and grew up in an environment dominated by a love and passion for cooking and leavened products.

My training in the world of fine pastry making began in 2007, when I was given an opportunity in the Michelin-starred kitchen of Don Alfonso 1890.

A passionate cook…



'It's not the time in your life, it's the life in your time'. Bruce Springsteen















