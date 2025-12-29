Time to sit and reflect… early evening day dreaming…

Capturing the lights of Christmas…oh how I love them…a few more days of togetherness & giggles.

I’m loving sharing time with my son, so special fun & interesting…



Yesterday was surprisingly bitter cold & this morning feels even more bitter... -2 feels like -5

So this morning I’ll be walking through the park with gentle Speed…



My son will be working with his team today preparations for the next challenge begins…



I’ll continue my vision plan… which spun me into action yesterday…



"Gratitude is a fullness of heart that moves you from limitation & fear to expansion & Love

deepak chopra

