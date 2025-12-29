Sign up
Previous
Photo 1367
Time to sit and reflect… early evening day dreaming…
Capturing the lights of Christmas…oh how I love them…a few more days of togetherness & giggles.
I’m loving sharing time with my son, so special fun & interesting…
Yesterday was surprisingly bitter cold & this morning feels even more bitter... -2 feels like -5
So this morning I’ll be walking through the park with gentle Speed…
My son will be working with his team today preparations for the next challenge begins…
I’ll continue my vision plan… which spun me into action yesterday…
"Gratitude is a fullness of heart that moves you from limitation & fear to expansion & Love
deepak chopra
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2211
photos
143
followers
111
following
374% complete
View this month »
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
Latest from all albums
1363
842
1364
843
1365
844
1366
1367
Views
6
3
365
iPhone 15 Plus
28th December 2025 5:17pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and narrative, wonderful to be so close with your sons.
December 29th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Such a lovely peek into where you are! What's your vision plan?
December 29th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot and composition. Chilly weather here too mostly because of the excessive amount of humidity.
December 29th, 2025
