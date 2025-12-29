Previous
Time to sit and reflect… early evening day dreaming… by beverley365
Time to sit and reflect… early evening day dreaming…

Capturing the lights of Christmas…oh how I love them…a few more days of togetherness & giggles.
I’m loving sharing time with my son, so special fun & interesting…

Yesterday was surprisingly bitter cold & this morning feels even more bitter... -2 feels like -5
So this morning I’ll be walking through the park with gentle Speed…

My son will be working with his team today preparations for the next challenge begins…

I’ll continue my vision plan… which spun me into action yesterday…

"Gratitude is a fullness of heart that moves you from limitation & fear to expansion & Love
deepak chopra
Diana ace
Lovely shot and narrative, wonderful to be so close with your sons.
December 29th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Such a lovely peek into where you are! What's your vision plan?
December 29th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot and composition. Chilly weather here too mostly because of the excessive amount of humidity.
December 29th, 2025  
